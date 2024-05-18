Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Injures 8 In Jenin Camp

Ramallah, May 18 (Petra) -A Palestinian citizen was martyred and 8 others were injured Saturday morning after an Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank.In a statement, Palestinian Ministry of Health said the the victim and casualties arrived at Ibn Sina and Jenin government hospitals after the Israeli occupation's airstrike.

