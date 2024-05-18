Line-Up Of Exciting Performances By Local Artistes & Budding Talents At Westgate

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - 'Take The Stage' is a week-long event featuring live performances by piano virtuosos and other musical talents in celebration of Panoland's grand opening of a state-of-the-art showroom in Westgate.







Pianoland Grand Opening at Westgate, Take The Stage

From the 20th to 26th of May, 'Take The Stage' not only celebrates the grand opening of Pianoland's showroom in Jurong, but also heralds a significant shift in Westgate's identity. It marks the beginning of an evolution into a vibrant cultural and arts hub, positioned to lead the promotion of the arts within the community. This event aims to foster the appreciation of arts, culture, and music in the heartlands, complementing the development of Jurong into an innovation and high-tech district.

Event Schedule

Monday, May 20, 2024



Lunchtime Jazz Soiree featuring Michelle Poh

Mandopop Hits & More featuring Chi Sheng & Aaron

Lunchtime Jazz Soiree featuring Namie & Ann Gie

Workshop: A Musical Playdate with The Music Connection

Rising Stars Series

Classical Romantic Lunchtime Soiree featuring Students of Steinway Educational Partner Ouyang Leilei

Music, Friends & Fun

Boys of The Pianology

Students of Steinway Artist Benjamin Loh

Students of LASALLE College of the Arts

Students of Intune Music

Mandopop Hits & Vocal Coaching Session by Lim Tay Peng

Pop RnB Piano Jams featuring Owen Li

Rising Stars Series: Musical Stories featuring Students of Pianology

Classical Repertoire by Young Steinway Artist Jessie M.

Workshop: The Multi-Intelligence Approach to Music Learning

Rising Stars Series: A Classy Afternoon featuring Students of Steinway Educational Partner Winnie Tay

Workshop: The Everything Guide to Starting Piano Lessons

Rising Stars Series

Students of Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music

Students of Steinway Artist Benjamin Loh

8 Hands Performance featuring Quatre Music Organisation

Rising Stars Series featuring Students of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeMichelle, drawing inspiration from renowned artists like Eva Cassidy, Diana Krall, Elton John, Alanis Morisette, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sting, offers a distinctive fusion of genres. With a soul jazz blues undertone, Michelle seamlessly blends individual elements of these musicians, creating a unique and captivating musical experience. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeEnjoy popular Mandarin tunes performed by Chi Sheng, a respected pianist-composer, who has crafted melodies for Mandarin pop artists like Tony Leung and Singaporean singer Maggie Teng and vocal master Aaron Lim, the sole Certified Master Teacher in Estill Voice Training in Singapore. Reserve your seats Here .Tuesday, May 21, 2024Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeNamie Rasman, whose musical journey began with singing Jazz Standards for school events in 2015, released 'Queenfisher' as part of The Great Singapore Replay Season 2 in January 2020. This track was also featured in Singapore's National Day Parade 2020. Lee Ann Gie, acclaimed for her collaborations with artists like Benny Golson and Randy Brecker, is known for her work with the Music and Drama Company and Namie and the Waves. Reserve your seats Here .Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - VESAK DAYTime: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: $10Description: A fun and engaging workshop designed to spark music appreciation in young minds. Suitable for ages 3 and up. Register Here .Venue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeTime: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PMJoin Ouyang Leilei, a highly qualified and passionate teacher, and her award-winning students for a classy afternoon of classical and jazzy tunes this Vesak Day, showcasing talents who have excelled in international competitions. Reserve your seat Here .Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PMEnjoy a delightful performance by an adorable 7-year-old trio and two award-winning young pianists, featuring fun musical pieces and charming skits performed together on one piano. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PMThis segment features The Pianology's 'boys gang' showcasing fast, virtuosic pieces, famous classical tunes, and heartfelt melodies, culminating in a highlight two-piano quartet performance. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PMSteinway Artist and Honorary Professor Benjamin Loh is a successful teacher and performer whose students have won local and international piano competitions and enrolled at prestigious institutions like The Juilliard School, Cleveland Institute of Music, and Mozarteum University. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PMLASALLE College of the Arts, the highest-ranked institution in Southeast Asia for performing arts, is renowned for producing students who are recognized both locally and internationally as innovators. Come witness these talented musicians who could be the future shapers of the music scene. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PMIntune Music, a local pop music school specializing in singing courses, has quickly garnered numerous accolades, including the Top 500 SME Awards in 2012. It was founded by musicians Peng Chi Sheng and Aaron Lim. Reserve your seats Here.Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: Free'LimTayPeng' is a Singaporean music trio formed in 2018, featuring lead singers Aaron Matthew Lim and Tay Sia Yeun, and composer-pianist Peng Chi Sheng. The group's name combines their surnames and is also Hokkien for 'Drink Iced Milk Tea.' TAY and LIM regularly serve as guest judges on Mediacorp Channel 8's ???? Golden Age Talentime show. Reserve your seat Here .Thursday, May 23, 2024Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeOwen Li captivates audiences with his multifaceted talent as a singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger, and content creator, transitioning over 19 years from classical pianist to contemporary maestro. His performances at prestigious venues like The Esplanade Concert Hall and Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022 highlight his enduring impact in the music scene. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeEmbark on a journey through enchanting tales as four young pianists, aged 7 to 12, weave captivating narratives through their musical performances, each piece telling its own unique story. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeAt just 17 years old, home-grown pianist Jessie Meng, known as Jessie M, has made a remarkable mark in the music world, becoming the youngest pianist to be named a Young Steinway Artist by the renowned American piano manufacturer Steinway & Sons. Her debut concert at the Victoria Concert Hall in March showcased her exceptional talent and solidified her place among celebrated virtuosos. Reserve your seats Here .Friday, May 24, 2024Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: By Invite Only (Public may spectate)Classical and pop pianist Sueli Tang , known for her versatility and expressive performances, will kick off the event, followed by a collaborative performance from singer-songwriter Owen Li and artist Kristy Sam . After the ribbon cutting, young vocalist Czarina Oswald-Lim, known for her role as 'Young Elsa' in Frozen The Musical on Broadway, will take the stage, followed by the talented piano duo Newton and Newman showcasing their skills in the showroom. Guest-of-Honour Mr. Patrick Tay BBM will officiate the event.Saturday, May 25, 2024Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PMVenue: Westgate Level 2 AtriumAdmission: $10Discover engaging music materials suitable for all learners as author Alice Yap, renowned for works like 'Finger Gym' and several other method books, unveils her innovative approach in an interactive workshop designed for both young students and accompanying parents. Register Here .Time: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeMs. Winnie Tay, founder of Song Without Words Music Studio, has nurtured numerous local and international prize winners, embodying the studio's mission to cultivate each student's passion, lifelong learning, and love for music. With a philosophy that prioritizes personal growth over competition, the studio emphasizes that 'doing your best is more important than being the best. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 Atrium, Pianoland Store, Level 1 CourtyardAdmission: By Invite Only (Public may spectate)Young Steinway Artist Jessie M. will collaborate with renowned Cathay busker Jeff Ng in a unique duet fusing classical and Mandopop genres. Following this, the audience will be treated to Likie Low's expertise in blending Electronic Dance Music with traditional erhu, accompanied by 12-year-old pianist Newman Tong. Inside the store, 10-year-old prodigy Katherine Hibbs will showcase her award-winning talents. The event will conclude with Jeff Ng delivering an electrifying performance in the Courtyard, promising to captivate the entire mall.Sunday, May 26, 2024Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PMVenue: Westgate Level 2 AtriumAdmission: $10Wondering if your child will be ready to finish Grade 8 by PSLE or if investing in a piano is necessary? Don't fret. Expert piano pedagogue and author Dorothy Chia, with over 30 years of teaching wisdom, is here to illuminate your questions. Register Here .Venue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeTime: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PMGoh Kai Cheng, mentored by Prof. Albert Tiu, won the grand prize at the 5th Steinway Youth Piano Competition. Darrell Lim, a second-year scholarship student, receives vocal coaching from Dr. Choi Hye-Seon. Joshua Ray-Heng Liang, under Prof. Zhang Manchin's guidance, excels in viola and community outreach. Maw Li Awng Mi, under Steinway Artist Prof. Ning An, achieved success as a Young Artist at the YST Conservatory mentored by Albert Tiu. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PMSteinway Artist & Steinway Honorary Professor Benjamin Loh is celebrated as both a teacher and performer. His students have achieved remarkable success, winning prizes in local and international piano competitions and gaining admission to prestigious institutions like The Juilliard School, Cleveland Institute of Music, and cole Normale de Musique de Paris. Reserve your seats Here .Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeQuatre Music Organization, established in 2018 by four passionate pianists, is dedicated to music and music education. Through performances at concerts, music festivals, and workshops, they nurture music enthusiasts and share their love for music with the community. Reserve your seat Here .Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PMVenue: Westgate, Level 2 AtriumAdmission: FreeNAFA, Singapore's pioneer arts institution, is renowned for its rigorous curriculum, practitioner-led teaching, diverse artistic creations, and community outreach efforts, solidifying its position as a leading institution in the arts landscape. Reserve your seats Here.For more information visit Pianoland's website .Hashtag: #Pianoland #PianolandSingapore #Piano #Music #Westgate #capitaland #West #takethestage #localtalent #pianists #performances

