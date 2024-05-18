'Intended To Harm CM': Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's Aide, Files Complaint Against Swati Maliwal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events, Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, has filed a formal complaint against Swati Maliwal, alleging unauthorised access, verbal abuse, and threats, as well as the potential of a BJP involvement in the case.

He claimed that the former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson tried to "create a ruckus and assault" him as she "forcefully and unauthorisedly" entered the Delhi Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

In the complaint filed on Friday, Bibhav Kumar alleged that after Maliwal "forcefully and illegally trespassed into the premises" and gained unauthorised entry into Kejriwal's residence, she verbally abused him and said, "Tumhari himmat kaise hui ek MP ko rokne ki. Tumhari aukat kya hai. (How dare you stop an MP. What is your status)?”

Kumar claimed that Swati Maliwal, upon being asked to take an appointment with the chief minister, hurled abuses at him and disregarded the security protocol.



"Her motives were suspect, and she intended to harm the Hon'ble chief minister," the complaint stated.

Reportedly, Maliwal made threats against Kumar, stating, "Main tujhe dekh lungi...main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi" ("I will make sure you face consequences; I will ensure you rot in jail for life").

A copy of Kumar's complaint has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The complaint by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant comes amid a row over Swati Maliwal's complaint against Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at chief minister's residence. Earlier, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal and the details of the FIR have revealed shocking details.