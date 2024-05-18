SEXY Video: Kiara Advani At Cannes Dons Extra-Plunging Neckline And Thigh-High Slit Gown (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani,
who is
preparing to attend the present Cannes film festival, oozes hotness as she unveils her first look from the French Riviera.
The actress turned to Instagram to post a steamy video of herself wearing
a pretty
racy attire.
Kiara chose an all-white sexy gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Kiara flaunts her beautiful physique in the film while posing for a raunchy photoshoot on the French Riviera. Kiara will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 18. Share the
video,
Kiara wrote,
“Rendezvous at the Riviera.”
Also Read:
Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in stunning red gown
On the cinematic front, Kiara Advani will shortly enter the action genre with Don 3. Farhan Akhtar directed the film, which stars Ranveer Singh as Don. When asked about joining the initiative,
Kiara told ABP,
"I believe this was an intentional decision. I wanted to try something different. I wanted to alter things
up
for myself.
This
was one genre I had
been wanting to try out
in order
to
change the atmosphere and the way I
was regarded
thus far.
That's
what makes it thrilling, right?
As an actor, you
are continuously transforming
into other roles and
convincing
the public that this is who you are.
There will be a lot of preparation for the film (Don 3). I have the time to accomplish it, and I am
really
excited.
I've
never done an action movie.
"Now is the time for me to take action.
Also Read:
Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma planning to shift abroad? Details here
Aside from Don 3, Kiara
is also expected
to appear in Salaar 2. Siasat has claimed that the actress might join the cast of Salaar 2 as the female lead.
According to reports, the Bollywood actress will have a
"significant"
part in the film, but no other information
are
available at this time.
She
is also expected
to perform a
special
song with Prabhas in the
film.
MENAFN18052024007385015968ID1108228582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.