Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold

The price of gold in Kerala today, May 18 is Rs 6,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,462 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

1 gram - Rs 6,840

8 gram- Rs 54,720

10 gram- Rs 68,400

100 gram- Rs 6,84,000

1 gram - Rs 7,462

8 gram- Rs 59,696

10 gram- Rs 74,620

100 gram- Rs 7,46,200

1 gram - Rs 5,596

8 gram- Rs 44,768

10 gram- Rs 55,960

100 gram- Rs 5,59,600

