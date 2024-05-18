               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold


5/18/2024 1:49:45 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today, May 18 is Rs 6,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,462 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Image

The price of gold in Kerala today, May 18 is Rs 6,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,462 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Image

1 gram - Rs 6,840

8 gram- Rs 54,720

10 gram- Rs 68,400

100 gram- Rs 6,84,000


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Image

1 gram - Rs 7,462

8 gram- Rs 59,696

10 gram- Rs 74,620

100 gram- Rs 7,46,200


Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Image

1 gram - Rs 5,596

8 gram- Rs 44,768

10 gram- Rs 55,960

100 gram- Rs 5,59,600

MENAFN18052024007385015968ID1108228579


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search