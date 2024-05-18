Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check New Prices Of 18K, 22K, 24K Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today, May 18 is Rs 6,840 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,462 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram - Rs 6,840
8 gram- Rs 54,720
10 gram- Rs 68,400
100 gram- Rs 6,84,000
1 gram - Rs 7,462
8 gram- Rs 59,696
10 gram- Rs 74,620
100 gram- Rs 7,46,200
1 gram - Rs 5,596
8 gram- Rs 44,768
10 gram- Rs 55,960
100 gram- Rs 5,59,600
