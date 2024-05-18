EUR/USD Signal Today - 13/05: Below $1.0800 Hold (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 15th

April

was not triggered, as unfortunately the bullish price action took place just below the support level at 0611's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0799, $1.0848, or $1.0872.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0758, $1.0739, or $1.0723.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.





Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex BrokersEUR/USD Analysis

In my previous analysis ofthe EUR/USD currency pairabout one month ago, I said that although the technical picture was a little more bearish , I thought that the price was likely to range between $1.0610 or $1.0699. I was basically correct, although the price action did not respect the support at $1.0610 precisely.

The technical picture is still consolidative, with the price continuing to trade sideways between $1.0800 and $1.0723. The shift to $1.0723 as a base for this range a few days is a weakly bullish development. Therefore, it makes sense to take a weak bullish bias, which suggests that a long trade from a bullish bounce from a nearby support level such as $1.0758 would be the best potential opportunity today.

However, the resistance confluent with the round number overhead at $1.0800 looks very strong, so it might be wise to take at least some profit at that level to make sure the trade gives a small overall profit whatever happened next.

Today's major pivotal point looks likely to be $1.0800. Other opportunities which might set up today would be a short trade from a bearish reversal at $1.0800 if it is hit, or a long trade following a bullishbreakoutbeyond $1.0800.

I think the range between $1.0800 and $1.0723 is likely to hold today in the absence of any major scheduled data releases, and as it is a Monday which is typically a quiet day of the week in the Forex market .

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either the EUR or the USD.

