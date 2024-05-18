AUD/USD Signal Today - 16/05: Pullback From High (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal on 7th

May

May produced a profitable long trade from the double inside bars rejecting the support level at $0.6590.



Risk 0.75% Trades

must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6737, $0.6754, or $0.6775.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6629, $0.6590, or $0.6546.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.





Short Trade Ideas

Long Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, adoji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex BrokersAUD/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous forecast on Tuesday last week that theAUD/USD currency pairwas looking more bullish. I thought that a bullish bounce at $0.6590 could be a good long trade, if carefully monitored for profit-taking. This was an excellent, profitable call.

The technical picture now shows that after rising to a new 4-month high yesterday, spurred mostly by softer than expected US CPI data released yesterday, the price has fallen back with equal momentum since the Asian session began.

The price may be sitting on new support right now in the $0.6675 area, but it is not yet clear whether this area will be supportive.

There is a fairly tight cluster of three resistance levels above yesterday's high, while the support below is more spread out.

I think a long trade from a bullish bounce at any support level, especially the one at $0.6629, could be a nice long trade, due to the long-term risk-on trend .

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the AUD or the USD.

