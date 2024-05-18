AUD/USD Signal Today - 16/05: Pullback From High (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal on 7th
May
produced a profitable long trade from the double inside bars rejecting the support level at 6590's AUD/USD Signals
Risk 0.75% Trades
must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.
Short Trade Ideas
Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6737, $0.6754, or $0.6775. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
Long Trade Ideas
Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6629, $0.6590, or $0.6546. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a
doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.
Top Forex Brokers
1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money
AUD/USD Analysis
I wrote in my previous forecast on Tuesday last week that the
AUD/USD currency pair
was looking more bullish. I thought that a bullish bounce at $0.6590 could be a good long trade, if carefully monitored for profit-taking. This was an excellent, profitable call.
The technical picture now shows that after rising to a new 4-month high yesterday, spurred mostly by softer than expected US CPI data released yesterday, the price has fallen back with equal momentum since the Asian session began.
The price may be sitting on new support right now in the $0.6675 area, but it is not yet clear whether this area will be supportive.
There is a fairly tight cluster of three resistance levels above yesterday's high, while the support below is more spread out.
I think a long trade from a bullish bounce at any support level, especially the one at $0.6629, could be a nice long trade, due to the long-term risk-on trend .
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the AUD or the USD.
Ready to trade our
daily Forex signals ? Check out this list of
the best Forex brokers
in Australia worth reviewing.
MENAFN18052024000131011023ID1108228486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.