Prominent Participation of AIM Global Foundation at the 5th Edition of the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum in Bahrain

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Manama, Bahrain – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- AIM Global Foundation participated in the fifth edition of the 2024 World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, which concludes its activities Yesturday, Thursday, in Bahrain. This participation aligns with AIM Global Foundation’s strategy aimed at enhancing international cooperation by formulating and developing effective promotion strategies and opening new horizons for viable investments. The initiative seeks to anticipate the future, support sustainable investment partnerships and initiatives, and create a continuous long-term positive impact that contributes to stimulating global economic growth.



The 2024 World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, held under the theme " Achieving the SDGs through Fostering Innovation and Economic Growth," provided an opportunity for experts and investors worldwide to connect, exchange experiences, and acquire knowledge and skills. The forum aimed to enhance joint coordination between governments and the private sector to continue stimulating the development of the entrepreneurial environment and building the competitiveness of economies, which drive global economic growth through direct and indirect investments.



Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and AIM Congress, emphasized the importance of seizing promising investment opportunities between the Gulf countries and African nations through such significant forums. These forums bring together trade delegations under one roof for communication, dialogue, and exploring ways of joint work and partnerships to strengthen economic relations.



Dawood Al Shezawi represented AIM Global Foundation during his participation in the panel discussion titled " Building Sustainable Partnerships, Creating a Brighter Future for Arab and African Entrepreneurs.” The session highlighted the necessity of ensuring the development of the private sector through establishing links and joint investments, and facilitating trade between Arab and African entrepreneurs to achieve shared prosperity for all.



The discussion covered other key topics, including entrepreneurship and innovation, and the development of the private sector as drivers of change in Africa. It also addressed financing and resource mobilization to achieve inclusive financial access, mitigating risks for entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises, regional value chains, and special economic zones. Additionally, best practices and experiences from Africa and the Arab region were exchanged on ways to stimulate and unleash entrepreneurship, joint investments, and trade. The session also discussed challenges, opportunities, threats, and the path towards achieving Arab-African economic integration.



It is worth mentioning that the annual AIM Congress, one of the key initiatives of AIM Global Foundation, has a dedicated track for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In this track, the Entrepreneurs Investment Summit is organized, aiming to create a specialized platform for promoting investable opportunities led by entrepreneurs or SMEs. In addition, AIM Congress facilitates the exchange of best practices and experiences on ways to stimulate and unleash entrepreneurship and joint investments. It also addresses the challenges, opportunities, and risks facing the entrepreneurial community and discusses the best path forward to achieving economic integration.





