Crypto Market Holds Steady Despite Ethereum's Potential Downturn

(MENAFNEditorial) Ethereum (ETH)



faces a crossroads. While it recently surpassed a key technical indicator, it remains tethered to Bitcoin's volatility. Experts offer mixed signals:



Rajagopal Menon (WazirX): Bullish sentiment exists, but technical indicators suggest a possible drop to $2,864. A break above resistance could see a rise to $3,100. Next week's SEC decision on ETH ETFs is critical.

Parth Chaturvedi (CoinSwitch Ventures): Despite a recent U.S. Senate vote, the overall market remains stable. He highlights Chainlink's (LINK) surge due to a successful pilot project with the DTCC. This collaboration paves the way for wider blockchain adoption in traditional finance.





Inflation Optimism:



Recent CPI data suggests inflation might be cooling, sparking hope for a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. This optimism briefly pushed Bitcoin towards $66,000.



Market Leaders:



Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $65.4k, down slightly.

Ethereum (ETH) sits at $2.9k, down more significantly.



MENAFN18052024000070016472ID1108228267