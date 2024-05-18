Crypto Market Holds Steady Despite Ethereum's Potential Downturn

(MENAFNEditorial) Ethereum (ETH)
faces a crossroads. While it recently surpassed a key technical indicator, it remains tethered to Bitcoin's volatility. Experts offer mixed signals:
Rajagopal Menon (WazirX): Bullish sentiment exists, but technical indicators suggest a possible drop to $2,864. A break above resistance could see a rise to $3,100. Next week's SEC decision on ETH ETFs is critical.
Parth Chaturvedi (CoinSwitch Ventures): Despite a recent U.S. Senate vote, the overall market remains stable. He highlights Chainlink's (LINK) surge due to a successful pilot project with the DTCC. This collaboration paves the way for wider blockchain adoption in traditional finance.
Inflation Optimism:
Recent CPI data suggests inflation might be cooling, sparking hope for a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. This optimism briefly pushed Bitcoin towards $66,000.
Market Leaders:
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading around $65.4k, down slightly.
Ethereum (ETH) sits at $2.9k, down more significantly.
MENAFN18052024000070016472ID1108228266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.