UND Aerospace And NAL Research Partner To Develop Advanced Satcoms For Drones Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) University of North Dakota Aerospace and NAL Research are collaborating on a project where NAL will provide the foundation with a suite of satellite and communication (SATCOM) products and services for its Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) Program.

The project will integrate and test command and control (C2) solutions for UAS platforms conducting beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations in rural and remote areas.

Together, UND Aerospace and NAL Research will validate new C2 technologies for UAS to safely operate both within the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System (NAS), and in conflict zones where traditional GPS signals may be jammed or spoofed.

The project will demonstrate how a variety of SATCOM solutions – including NAL's Assured Position Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) offering for GPS-denied environments – can bridge the gap for UAS operations when ultra-high frequency (UHF) and very high frequency (VHF) radio communications are not possible or available.

Eric Waters, NAL Research director of aviation and UAS, says:“The capabilities of UND Aerospace to conduct rapid prototyping, utilizing UND Aerospace's Gorman UAS Airfield, along with their close alliance with the FAA and the North Dakota UAS ecosystem make this a great collaboration.