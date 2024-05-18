Nvidia And Google's Intrinsic Developing 'Next-Generation Robots' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Intrinsic , a software and AI robotics company at Alphabet, parent company of Google, has integrated Nvidia AI and Isaac platform technologies to advance the complex field of autonomous robotic manipulation.

This week at the Automate trade show, in Chicago, Intrinsic is spotlighting leaps in robotic grasping and industrial scalability assisted by foundation models enabled by Nvidia Isaac Manipulator, unlocking new value in industrial automation with AI.

Nvidia unveiled Isaac Manipulator at GTC in March. Isaac Manipulator is a collection of foundation models and modular GPU-accelerated libraries that help industrial automation companies build scalable and repeatable workflows for dynamic manipulation tasks by accelerating AI model training and task reprogramming.

Foundation models are based on a transformer deep learning architecture that allows a neural network to learn by tracking relationships in data.

They're generally trained on huge datasets and can be used to process and understand sensor and robot information as magically as ChatGPT for text.