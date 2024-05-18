Simbe Robotics Partnership With Plexus To Scale Up Manufacturing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Simbe Robotics , a provider of store intelligence solutions that increase retailer performance through data visibility and insights, is partnering with Plexus to bring its retail robotics-as-a-service to market quickly and at global scale.

This partnership has been rigorously validated through the past year's production ramp, supporting Simbe's rapid, chainwide retail deployments.

It will assist Simbe's growing operations and customer base, which spans numerous countries, enabling the company to meet surging interest from prospective retail partners around the world.

Plexus is the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry leader in the design, manufacture, and service of highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.

Plexus partners with global, market-leading Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial, and Aerospace and Defense companies to provide innovative design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, manufacturing, and sustaining services solutions across its 26 facilities in the AMER, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM regions.