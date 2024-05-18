Chouest Acquires ROVOP To Expand Subsea Capabilities Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Chouest Group is pleased to announce its acquisition of ROVOP , a leading remotely operated vehicle (ROV) company. With this acquisition, Chouest, alongside its subsea service company, C-Innovation, will now control a fleet of over 100 ROVs and 6 autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Bringing ROVOP under the Chouest umbrella not only expands Chouest's service offerings but also provides ROVOP with enhanced resources.

ROVOP will benefit from the support and capabilities of other Chouest companies, including its vessel based operations, Caltex Oil Tools, Bram Offshore and C-Innovation, allowing it to better serve existing clients and attract new business with expanded service offerings.

Dino Chouest, of the Chouest family of companies, says:“ROVOP has established a reputation for excellence in the ROV industry. This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services.

“We are excited to welcome ROVOP's talented team into our family. Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients.”