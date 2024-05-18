UK Reaffirms 2030 Roadmap Commitments With India

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

LONDON, England – Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Shri Vinay Kwatra, Indian foreign secretary met in London on 17 May for the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue.

“They reviewed the progress made on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap since the last dialogue in January 2023 and looked ahead to the next phase of bilateral cooperation,” said FCDO.“The two reflected on good progress on the 2030 Roadmap since the last review, noting key areas where the UK and India have worked together to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges. This included collaborating on the world's first malaria vaccine, working closely on India's successful G20 Presidency and increasing opportunities for students and entrepreneurs under the Migration and Mobility Partnership.”

Alongside celebrating the milestones since the last review, this year's dialogue included the ongoing commitment to negotiate a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and enhance defence cooperation.

During the visit, Kwatra also met Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister for South Asia, and discussed the FTA, migration and the Commonwealth.

Lord Ahmad said:

“We are delighted to host Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra in London to underline the UK's commitment to deepening cooperation with India. I look forward to our relationship going from strength to strength, working together on trade, defence, climate, and health.”

