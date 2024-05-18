               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Municipal By-Elections Begin


5/18/2024 1:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Voters started heading to the polls early on Saturday to cast ballots for the scheduled municipal by-elections in a process due between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Kuwait local time. (more)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

