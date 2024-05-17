Trump Wants To Use Crypto To Gain Edge Over Biden

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Donald Trump is once again breaking presidential ground: He stands to be the inaugural nominee of a major party that will

actively seek the support of crypto traders , leaving certain Democrats unsettled. During a recent Mar-a-Lago event, Trump addressed crypto enthusiasts, asking them to vote for him because of what he termed the Biden administration's strict regulations against the industry.

Trump's overt appeal to the cryptocurrency sector marks a notable shift from his earlier criticism during his initial term in office. However, the shift is consistent with the evolving stance of the GOP, which has grown increasingly receptive to digital assets such as Bitcoin while Democrats remain divided on...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN