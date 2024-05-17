Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Looking To Shape The Future Of Streaming

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) is implementing a rapid-growth strategy that builds on a strong, solid foundation of streaming media and technology.“The company recently acquired the TVee NOW(TM) streaming platform, fulfilling the terms of an asset purchase agreement signed earlier this year with Streaming TVEE, Inc... Bravo Multinational recently hired Richard ('Rick') Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C. as a legal advisor to assist the company with its plans to uplist onto a national stock exchange,” a recent article reads.“In addition to leveraging the benefits the uplisting may bring, Bravo is also out to capitalize on the expansion of digital connectivity with its TVee NOW platform, which has caused rapid revenue growth and increased profitability in the media industry... Accordingly, Bravo's proprietary platform is designed to offer more personalized and engaging experiences as well as more targeted advertising options, showing different ads to viewers based on their viewing history or demographics. As a result, the platform is expected to enable advertisers to reach a more specific audience, resulting in higher revenue. 'By staying ahead of the curve and investing in new technology, talent and multimedia channels, we can shape the future of the streaming industry and create a very profitable and sustainable business model,' the company says on its website.”

Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company's website at .

IBN