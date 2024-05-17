Sun Telecom Was At The 26Th Dalian International Industrial Fair

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The 26th Dalian International Industrial Fair was held from May 15th to 18th at the Dalian Free Trade Zone International Exhibition Convention Center. Themed“Intelligent Manufacturing, Empowerment, and Win-Win Cooperation,” the event emphasized high-quality development. It attracted more than 800 Chinese and foreign enterprises from over 20 provinces (cities) in China, and countries such as South Korea, the United States, and Germany.







The Opening Ceremony of The 26th Dalian International Industrial Fair

Sun Telecom showcased its Industrial Internet Fiber Optic Solution at the fair. The industrial fiber optic switch , protocol converter, and industrial PON used in this solution together constitute an important part of the industrial Internet. With high reliability, high bandwidth, low latency, and network security, it provides a reliable data communication infrastructure for the industrial Internet, effectively promoting industrial transformation and upgrading.







Industrial Internet Fiber Optic Solution

On the morning of May 15th, Zhang Xiong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, inspected the Shanghai exhibition area.







Leader Inspection

On the same afternoon, the Dalian Alumni Economic Development Achievements Special Exhibition and Exchange Meeting was successfully held. Niu Jie from Sun Telecom, the only representative from Shanghai at the event, delivered a presentation titled“Applications and Deployments of Industrial Internet Fiber Optic Solution.” The presentation encompassed discussions on industrial internet, application scenarios, domestic customer case studies, and the values the company brings to its clients.







Special Exchange Session Venue

Sun Telecom is a Fiber Optic Total Solutions provider , serving customers from more than 130 countries and regions. Sun Telecom is devoted to meeting the need of customers to the greatest extent by providing “Systematic, Customized, End-to-end, One-stop” fiber optic total solutions and products for worldwide customers. We offer complete fiber optic solutions and products for various fields such as Telecom (FTTH, 4G/5G Mobile Stations, etc.), ISP, Cable Television and Broadcast, Surveillance and Monitoring (Smart City, Smart Home, etc.), Computing Networks, Data Centers (Cloud Computing, Big Data, IoT, etc.), Industrial Internet (Industrial Control, Intelligent Manufacturing, etc.), Fiber Optic Sensing , etc.







Application Fields of Sun Telecom's Fiber Optic Total Solutions