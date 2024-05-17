Bitmart Launches Exclusive Bitcoin Pizza Day Event, Featuring Pizza Delights And Airdrops!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the“BitMart Bitcoin Pizza Day” exclusive event. This special celebration marks the 14th annual Bitcoin Pizza Day, designed to commemorate this unique occasion with participants.

The event boasts a prize pool of up to 10,000 USDT and will run from May 17, 2024, to May 24, 2024. This year's celebration aims to honor the 14th Bitcoin Pizza Day by providing users with exclusive perks such as pizza deliveries and crypto red envelope airdrops, enhancing the festive atmosphere.







New users who register a BitMart account, share this event on social media, and complete a one-time deposit of 50 USDT or more, will have the chance to receive either a pizza delivery or a pizza coupon (limited to the first 200 users). Other participants also stand a chance to randomly receive rewards of up to 3 USDT. Please note, users must provide their delivery address details to BitMart before May 20th.

Users who invite friends to register at BitMart and complete their first Spot trade of at least 100 USDT or their first Futures trade of at least 500 USDT can win up to 5 USDT worth of BMX. Each user can refer a maximum of three friends.

Participants can join the BitMart Telegram Group for a red envelope airdrop on May 22, 2024, during the Bitcoin Pizza Day celebration.

Users participating in Spot and Futures trading will be ranked based on their trading volume. The top 10 traders in Spot and Futures will share a prize of 1,000 USDT. It is important to note that the participants' account assets must include at least 100 BMX.

For more details about the BitMart Bitcoin Pizza Day event, please visit the event page .

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit its website , follow its X (Twitter) or join its Telegram for updates, news and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favorite crypto anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.