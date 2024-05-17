               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Going Missing For 25 Days


5/17/2024 10:23:12 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on April 22. The Delhi Police has recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey.(More details awaited)

MENAFN17052024007365015876ID1108228007


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search