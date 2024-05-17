(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mint Julep Experiences, a leader in the bourbon, equine and luxury tourism sector, has been acquired by a group of local investors.

The company, with offices in Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee, owns and operates a fleet of over fifty Luxury SUVs, Executive Transit Vans, and Executive Shuttle Buses and provides transportation services and curated experiences to distilleries, horse farms, and local attractions.

Mint Julep Experiences was founded by Sean and Lisa Higgins in 2008 with the vision of ensuring responsible and educational transportation to and from bourbon distilleries across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Over the past fifteen years, the company has expanded its fleet and capability to cater to a wide variety of customers looking for bespoke tourism and transportation.

The company will be led by the existing leadership team and President, Lawrence Boyce.

About Mint Julep Experiences

Founded in 2008, Mint Julep Experiences is Kentucky and Tennessee's premier destination management company and top-rated tour agency for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, Tennessee Whiskey Trail®, legendary horse farms, historic landmarks, and local culinary and cultural scene. As one of Condé Nast Traveler's“Best Guided Drinking Tours in America,” our one-of-a-kind tour company offers luxurious, hassle-free, transportation and event planning services for groups of all sizes. Our Louisville & Nashville based teams of bourbon experts, veteran tour guides, and city concierges do it all to help you explore the living history of Kentucky and Tennessee in comfort and style. ( )

Contacts

Kara Romano



(502) 583-1433 x115



...

The post Mint Julep Experiences Acquired by Local Investors appeared first on Caribbean News Global .