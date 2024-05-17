Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3152494 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces commit four more massacres in Gaza Strip, leaving at least 31 Palestinian martyrs.
3152481 WASHINGTON -- The first aid convoy starts moving ashore from the recently-built pier into the Gaza Strip, according to CENTCOM.
3152473 KUWAIT -- The European Commission announces sending a new aid shipment from Cyprus to Gaza via the US-built pier.
3152522 NEW YORK -- The United Nations welcomes the launching of a floating dock on Gaza Strip shores and "any effort towards ensuring humanitarian aid into Gaza."
3152515 MADRID -- Three Spanish tourists are shot dead and a fourth one injured in an attack in Bamyan city Afghanistan. (end)
