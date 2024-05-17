At Least One Killed, Eight Injured In Israeli Airstrike On West Bank's Jenin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH/JERUSALEM, May 18 (NNN-WAFA) – The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), attacked a target in the Palestinian city of Jenin, in the northern West Bank last night, killing at least one and injuring eight others.

Medical sources said that, at least one person was killed and eight others injured in the airstrike on the Jenin refugee camp.

Wesam Bakr, director of the Jenin Government Hospital, identified the dead as Islam Khamayseh.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, confirmed in a statement that, Khamayseh is one of their members.

The IDF said in a statement that, the regime's Air Force fighter jet and helicopter gunship,“attacked a building that served as the operations room of the 'terrorist infrastructure' in Jenin.”

It confirmed the death of Khamayseh, saying, he was a key wanted person in the Jenin refugee camp and responsible for several attacks in the area.

The IDF added that, the airstrike was carried out under the intelligence guidance of the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

It added,“Major 'terrorists' were hiding in the building. Some of them were involved in carrying out shooting attacks in the Jenin sector and also planned to carry out additional attacks soon.”– NNN-WAFA