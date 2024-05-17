Egypt FM, UN Envoy Caution Against Impacts Of Hostilities In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag highlighted the need to ensure safe flow of relief aid into Gaza Strip after the Israeli occupation forces took hold of Rafah crossing on the borders with Egypt.

In a phone conversation, they exchanged views on the humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip and warned against the possible impacts of the ongoing attacks by Israel on and around Rafah city, southwest Gaza, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abu-Zaid said in a press release on Friday.

Both sides reviewed the operating mechanism of humanitarian assistance in Gaza set up under the UN Security Council Resolution 2720.

They stressed the importance of creating the necessary conditions for safe delivery of relief aid to the residents of Gaza, ending the hostilities near Rafah border crossing, and ensuring the safety of aid workers, Abu-Zaid added.

Adopted on December 22, 2023, the UNSC Resolution 2720 "recalls that civilian and humanitarian facilities, including hospitals, medical facilities, schools, places of worship, and facilities of the UN, as well as humanitarian personnel, and medical personnel, and their means of transport, must be respected and protected, according to international humanitarian law." (end)

