US Nat'l Security Advisor To Arrive In Saudi Arabia Sat.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 17 (KUNA) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Saturday, in a new diplomatic effort focusing on the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza Strip.

During the visit, Sullivan will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss regional and bilateral issues and the efforts aiming to restore peace and security in the Middle East region, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

The United States is working intensively with regional partners to establish ceasefire in the Gaza and release the hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas. (end)

