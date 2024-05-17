               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Three Spanish Tourists Shot Dead In Afghanistan


5/17/2024 7:13:50 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 17 (KUNA) -- The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that three Spanish tourists were killed and a fourth one injured in a shooting attack in Bamyan city, central Afghanistan.
The Ministry is working with the European Union Police Mission in Afghanistan (EUPOL) and the consular emergency unit in the region to identify the motives of the attack and help the affected families, sources of the ministry told reporters.
A gunman opened fire at a group of tourists as they were leaving a marketplace in the city, according to Spain's El Pais newspaper. (end)
