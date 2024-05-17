EU Decries Deadly Attack On Spanish Tourists In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 17 (KUNA) -- The European External Action Service condemned "in the strongest terms" the armed attack against a group of foreign tourists visiting Bamyan city in central Afghanistan on Friday.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims who lost their lives and those injured in the attack," reads a statement attributable to EEAS spokesperson.

Sources of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that three Spaniards were killed and a fourth one injured in a shooting attack in Bamyan. (end)

