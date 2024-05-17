Nicolás Maduro Gears Up For July Election, Emphasizing A Desire For A Legitimate Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the July elections approach, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confidently prepares to face his opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia.



Maduro's campaign, brimming with anticipation, publicly shuns electoral fraud, emphasizing a desire for a win grounded in legitimacy.



However, insiders hint at backup strategies to retain power if polls favor González Urrutia.



Maduro's alleged plan includes potentially disqualifying González Urrutia or manipulating election outcomes.



He invites international observers to validate the vote, aiming to strengthen his campaign's credibility.



González Urrutia, with his diplomatic experience, is free to campaign, unlike other barred candidates like María Corina Machado.







Stepping in for Machado, González Urrutia faces the challenge of rallying her supporters, adding complexity to his campaign.



An outdated electoral registry could benefit Maduro , as many expatriates likely to vote for change might not participate.



Despite his unpopularity in some quarters, Maduro maintains solid support from government officials, the military, and state beneficiaries.



With over 21 million eligible voters, independent groups estimate that about 4.5 million are abroad, potentially missing out due to registration challenges.



The election also features eight other candidates, though the focus remains on Maduro and González Urrutia.



As election day approaches, the strategies of Maduro and González Urrutia will be crucial.



The global community watches closely, aware of the election's significance not just for Venezuela but for international relations and regional stability.



This electoral showdown is about more than governance; it's about earning the nation's trust and global respect.

