British Embassy Calls To Support LGBT Rights

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – The British Embassy supports International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia & Transphobia and reaffirms its commitment to defend and advance LGBT rights.

On the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) the British Embassy reaffirms that LGBT rights are fundamental human rights, and that we are committed to championing these rights internationally and supporting those who defend them.

The British Embassy joins the commemoration with deep respect and gratitude towards those courageous human rights defenders, civil society organizations, and activists who dedicate their lives to tirelessly fighting for equality and inclusion of the LGBT community in Guatemala and Honduras.

The United Kingdom is deeply concerned that 71 jurisdictions around the world still criminalise consensual same-sex acts and that 11 of them punish this with the death penalty. Furthermore, transgender people are particularly vulnerable to arrest, prosecution and harassment under a range of laws. At least 15 jurisdictions criminalise gender expression and/or identity through 'cross-dressing' and disguise laws. In at least 26 countries, authorities use public order, vagrancy and misdemeanour offences to harass, arrest and prosecute transgender people.

The British Embassy reiterates its unwavering commitment to the promotion of equality and respect for the human rights of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, or any other characteristic.

Paul Huggins, deputy head of mission of the British Embassy said:

“As an international leader, the United Kingdom has played a crucial role in sharing experiences with national and international audiences regarding the realities faced by the LGBT community in challenging contexts. We recognise that there is still much to be done to ensure that all LGBT individuals feel safe and are treated equally and with respect in their societies. Therefore, we take pride in continuing to work hand in hand with our partners to achieve this shared goal.”

The post British embassy calls to support LGBT rights appeared first on Caribbean News Global .