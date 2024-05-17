Maxlinear And STREAMBOW Forge Strategic Partnership To Transform Telecom CPE Monitoring Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lisbon – May 17, 2024 In a groundbreaking move set to transform the telecommunications landscape, MaxLinear, a global leader in home access and gateway solutions, and STREAMBOW, a leader in Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) software solutions, have announced a strategic cooperation agreement. This partnership aims to deploy an innovative solution integrating Streambow's advanced probe technology directly into MaxLinear-enabled CPEs via MaxLinear's Open Service Platform (OSP), offering telecom operators a turnkey QoE monitoring and Speedtest solution right out of the box, supporting bandwidth measurements up to 10 Gbps.

STREAMBOW's expertise in providing high-value, end-to-end QoS and QoE solutions aligns with MaxLinear's mission to enhance customer service experiences while ensuring continuous operational cost reductions. The integration heralds a new era of smart connectivity for today's digital homes, where seamless internet access becomes a cornerstone for daily digital interactions.

The collaboration introduces the "Xperience Smart Home 360 solution," a revolutionary approach to modern connectivity and network reliability. At its core, the solution assesses WIFI/LAN and WAN performance upon CPE installation, creating a comprehensive "Birth Certificate" for each connection. This not only guarantees peace of mind for consumers but also empowers Telecom Operators with round-the-clock QoS and QoE measurements across WAN and WIFI/LAN networks, including the capability to handle up to 10 Gbps bandwidth. Such detailed insights enable the optimization of support personnel visits, significantly saving time and resources.

MaxLinear and STREAMBOW will demonstrate the result of their strategic partnership showcasing the "Xperience Smart Home 360 solution" at the prpl Summit Americas in Dallas on May 21st, 2024: .”

Streambow Solutions offer a suite of benefits, including:

Real-time results for immediate troubleshooting and performance assessment.

Multi-vendor technology & approach, ensuring broad compatibility and flexibility.

Open interfaces for rapid backend system integration, enhancing operational efficiency.

Significant time savings due to process optimization and automation, reducing operational costs.



About MaxLinear's Open Service Platform

MaxLinear's OSP is a comprehensive solution designed to empower service providers to deliver innovative, personalized, and revenue-generating services on their broadband gateways and access devices. The OSP provides a flexible, open architecture that enables service providers to deploy new services quickly and efficiently, leveraging the capabilities of MaxLinear's highly integrated SoC solutions.

About STREAMBOW

Streambow stands at the vanguard of telecommunications innovation, dedicated to enhancing network performance and customer experience for telecom operators, carriers, and service providers. With a comprehensive portfolio ranging from Wi-Fi optimization to competitive intelligence, Streambow leverages active measurements and real-time monitoring to drive customer satisfaction and revenue growth. For more information, please visit .

About MaxLinear, Inc.



MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit .

