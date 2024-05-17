Lady Amelia Windsor At Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh To Present Conservation Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) SALOME hosts Biodiversity Ball at Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh in aid of the Cross River Gorilla Project with Patron Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia presents Golden Gorilla Award for Conservation under the Northern Lights

Edinburgh, Scotland May 10th – Lady Amelia Windsor attended the Biodiversity Ball sponsored by SALOME in aid of Cross River Gorilla Project . The Biodiversity Ball brought conservationists, activists, academics, and university students together to review the research from students against species extinction, SASE , a volunteer-based group of students from 3 countries over 2 continents who produced display boards and video presentations to present their findings to CRGP, their current partner charity.

Lady Amelia Windsor presented the Golden Gorilla Award for efforts in conservation to Dr. James Steward and his Mass Communications team at Nicholls State University. Dr. Stewart and his team have worked on a“Tale of Two Habitats” which aims to highlight similarities between global conservation efforts and opens a door to the global conservation conversation. His work also introduced CRGP and their efforts to the United States and a sustainable membership program.

RBGE Regis Keeper, Simon Milne , spoke of the important role the UK plays in both education and conservation and praised the SASE students for their passionate approach to global conservation.

“We have a steadfast commitment to fostering tangible positive outcomes for our precious natural world and that is fuelled by huge amounts of passion among our teams and it's that passion that really drives us forward,” said Simon Milne, RBGE Regis Keeper.

Students from Newcastle University, (Law , Marine Biology/Zoology , and Media ), The University of Edinburgh, Biology and Nichols State University from South Louisiana's Mass Communication department worked together to explored the challenges faced by CRGP in their mission to save the critically endangered Cross River Gorilla and presented ways forward in all fields to progress the charities current initiatives.

Georgina Lound , Media student from Newcastle University said,“This was an incredible project which allowed us to work with an international team as well as cross-departmentally within our universities to tackle species extinction. The opportunity will not only feed into our careers but also deepen our understanding of the complexities and challenges of species extinction and the importance of protecting biodiversity.”

CRGP launched their GROW campaign at the Biodiversity Ball a campaign created by Newcastle University Media department students to provide sustainable membership options to optimise CRGP's impact and outreach.

Also present at the Biodiversity Ball, Sabrina Barlett and her boyfriend Lachie Stewart , Whitley award winner for conservation Louis Nkembi , British Poet Degna Stone and CRGP chair, John Daniels .

Biodiversity Ball drinks were sponsored by Summerhall Distillery and the night ended with dancing and guests marvelling at the spectacular Northern Lights visible from the RBGE on the night.

There are less than 300 cross river gorillas remaining in the Lebialem Highlands and the cross-river gorillas are the most critically endangered species of primates in the world.

SALOME designs are CRGP brand Ambassadors and have sustained their commitment to conservation and the fight against species extinction since the charity's inception in 2016. Founder, Kellie Daniels, is a member of the board of directors at CRGP and contributes as a communication consultant for the charity. Kellie is also a corporate communications lecturer at Newcastle University and Founder of SASE.

