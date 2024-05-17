(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received a delegation from the American engineering firm KBR on Thursday.

The meeting included an overview of the company's operations in Iraq, particularly in collaboration with Iraqi oil companies in oil production and in maximising the capture of associated gas.

Discussions also revolved around potential participation in integrated energy projects, partnership structures, and investment formulations aimed at maximizing returns and benefits from Iraq's oil wealth.

Al-Sudani emphasized the government's approach to attracting productive partnerships focused on resource development and providing necessary and successful investment environments. He highlighted ongoing financial, banking, and tax reforms aimed at enhancing positive participation opportunities.

Reiterating Iraq's direction towards expanding petrochemical projects, oil derivative production, fertilizer projects, and other promising industrial ventures, Al-Sudani underscored the country's openness to foreign expertise and investments. These initiatives aim to establish a diversified and robust Iraqi economy, creating more job opportunities, in line with the government program.

(Source: PMO)

The post Iraqi PM meets with KBR first appeared on Iraq Business News .