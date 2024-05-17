South Korea And United States Work Out A Nuclear Strike On The DPRK During Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United Statesat the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will work out a scenario forthe use of nuclear weapons against the DPRK, Azernews reports.

"The upcoming large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises inAugust are already being called "nuclear strike training" due tothe current situation and their nature," the material says. KCNAwarns that these maneuvers involve the deployment of "advancedmilitary equipment, including strategic assets," and are designedto "fully implement the final stage of nuclear war plans."

"These exercises prove that the annoying statements of theUnited States about the "absence of hostile intentions" are just ahypocritical deception," the commentary says. "The situation inwhich it is impossible to predict when and how the "nuclear strike"exercises aimed against our republic and planned near our southernborder will turn into real hostilities shows that one can onlybelieve one's own overwhelming force, and not the words of theenemy," the agency noted.

If the United States "together with its henchmen want to testthe will and strength" of the DPRK through provocations, then theyshould first think about the "catastrophic consequences," thearticle says. "Whether or not the United States has hostileintentions towards us, we will determine by actions, notstatements," KCNA concluded.