Sixth Stage Of Discharge Of Water From Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Into Ocean Begins

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The sixth stage of the discharge into the Pacific Ocean of waterused to cool the cores of three reactors of the Fukushima nuclearpower plant, which were disabled as a result of the devastatingearthquake and tsunami in 2011, has begun, Azernews reports.

Despite strong protests at home and abroad, the station'soperator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), plans to dump 7,800tons of water into the ocean at this stage.

Recall that TEPCO began dumping water from the station into theocean in August last year. Over the next 30 years, the companyplans to dump 1.34 million tons of water used to cool nuclear powerplant reactors into the ocean, which accounts for 98 percent of theplant's water reserves.

It should be noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has approved the discharge of water from the Fukushimanuclear power plant into the ocean. After the release of the firstbatch of water, experts from Japan and the UAE said that theresults of the analysis of samples taken from the ocean and fishcomply with the standards.

However, neighboring countries, especially China and Russia,oppose the discharge of water from the Fukushima nuclear powerplant into the ocean. Official Beijing, questioning the positiveopinion of the UAE, warned several times about the immediatecessation of water discharge into the ocean. China has even stoppedimporting seafood from Japan.