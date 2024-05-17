Four Children Evacuated From Temporarily Occupied Community In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied community of the Kherson region thanks to the cooperation of their parents with the Save Ukraine organization.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Four children were evacuated from the temporarily occupied community of the Kherson region. These are three brothers and a sister. The kids are between two and twelve years old," said Prokudin.

According to him, the children are currently on Ukrainian-controlled territory under the supervision of medical and psychological professionals.

The regional governor underscored that since the beginning of this year, 88 of the youngest residents of the Kherson region have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied part of the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 9,300 civilians have been evacuated from seven communities in the Kharkiv region's Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Bohodukhiv districts that are under Russian shelling.