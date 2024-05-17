Three People Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"We know about three victims of the attack. They were taken to one of the city hospitals, they are being provided with all necessary medical care," he said.
As reported, at least two explosions occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.
