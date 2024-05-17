In Kharkiv, Number Of People Injured As Result Of Shelling By Kabs Increased To 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people wounded in today's shelling of Kharkiv by guided aerial bombs has increased to 25.

This was reported in Telegra by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

"25 wounded. Two of them are dead. And two more rescued," the message says.

Kharkiv regional police opened a criminal investigation into the shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops.

"On 17 May, at 15:40, the Russian military launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the city of Kharkiv. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

Law enforcement officials noted that all emergency services are working at the site of the attack.

Russian troops strikewith guided aerial bombs, casualties reported

The dead men are currently being identified. In addition, according to preliminary police information, 18 men and a 58-year-old woman sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries of varying severity.

Medics from a special police regiment are providing assistance at the scene. The injured were taken to hospitals for medical care.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the address.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles , killing two people and injuring others.