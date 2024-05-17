Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region With Drone, Two Men Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked people in the village of Vesele, Kherson region, using a drone.
This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian military attacked people in the village of Vesele from a drone. Two men, 59 years old, were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone," the statement said. Read also:
UN coordinator for Ukraine condemns Russian attacks on Kherson
and Kharkiv region
According to the RMA, the victims were taken to hospital . They are being provided with the necessary medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, in the morning, the Russian military fired on Tiahynka in the Kherson region , wounding a 56-year-old man.
MENAFN17052024000193011044ID1108227372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.