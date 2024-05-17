Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region With Drone, Two Men Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked people in the village of Vesele, Kherson region, using a drone.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military attacked people in the village of Vesele from a drone. Two men, 59 years old, were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone," the statement said.

According to the RMA, the victims were taken to hospital . They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning, the Russian military fired on Tiahynka in the Kherson region , wounding a 56-year-old man.