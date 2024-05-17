Umerov On Kharkiv Front: We Are Stabilizing Situation, But We Need More Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the front line near Kharkiv is difficult, but it is under control.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this on CNN , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The situation is hard, but it is under control. We are stabilizing the situation, but we still need more weapons to be assisted with," he said.

When asked about the military situation in the Kharkiv region, Umerov clarified that the issue concerned not only Kharkiv city, but also the Kharkiv region.

Russians trying to launch offensive in Kharkiv region on rear of Ukrainian forces – CinC Syrskyi

The minister said the Russians were shelling civilians and cities close to the state border, with Ukrainian troops conducting combat operations there.

"They [the Russians] are crossing the border, another invasion has started, and we are repelling them. We want to save more lives, so we are evacuating people to Kharkiv. [...] That's from where [cities close to the state border] our administration is evacuating people so that they do not come under Russian shelling," he said.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe, commander of U.S. European Command General Christopher Cavoli, said earlier that Russia would not have "the skill and the capability" for a strategic breakthrough near Kharkiv.