Britain Imposes Sanctions On Companies From Russia, North Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 17 (KUNA) -- The UK announced on Friday that it would impose new sanctions against Russia and North Korea, targeting what it described as "arms-for-oil deals."

The UK Foreign Office confirmed in a statement that the sanctions, which include a travel ban, a ban on navigation in British waters, and a property freeze, will affect an individual, two Russian companies, and a shipping company from North Korea.

The office added that these sanctions were imposed simultaneously by the United States Of America and other countries that will soon announce similar sanctions.

The sanctions will limit Russia's ability to keep its illegal partnership with North Korea secret or effective, it noted. (end)

