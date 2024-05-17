UK Urges Occupying Forces To Allow Aid Delivery To Gaza Via Land Crossings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 17 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized Friday the importance of the occupying forces fulfilling their commitment to enable the entry of sufficient aid into the Gaza Strip through land crossings.

Sunak further clarified in a press statement that these obligations mandate the occupying forces to permit the entry of at least 500 trucks daily into Gaza through land crossings.

Furthermore, Sunak stressed that the newly constructed piers are not a substitute for land borders, which remain the most efficient means of delivering aid into the Gaza Strip.

Sunak's statement coincided with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office's (FCDO) announcement of its first shipments of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, delivered through the newly constructed piers by the U.S.

The FCDO declared that the delivered shipment contained temporary shelters and essential living supplies, with plans to send additional shipments in the coming days via the new pier. (end)

