ALECSO Conf. Kicks Off In Jeddah With Kuwait Partaking

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 17 (KUNA) -- The 27th session of the General Conference of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) kick-started on Friday, in the city of Jeddah, with Kuwait's participation.

In a speech delivered on behalf of Saudi Minister of Culture, Chairman of the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science, Prince Badr bin Abdullah, Minister of Education and Vice Chairman of the committee Yousef Al-Benyan said that the Kingdom's hosting of the conference bears fruits of great efforts made with partners in the organization.

He added that the meeting shows also fruitful cooperation among member states.

The minister stressed Kingdom's full and unwavering humanitarian and fraternal support for the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Arab cooperation and solidarity.

This support is one of the Kingdom's humanitarian and development priorities given to boost humanitarian and relief efforts, as part of its vision in supporting humanitarian and Islamic issues, he noted.

He affirmed Saudi Arabia's support for Dr. Khaled Anan, the only Egyptian and Arab candidate for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

It will be an important opportunity to strengthen the Arab role in serving cultural, educational and scientific sectors at the international level, he stated.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Minister of Education, head of the 26th session, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Jubouri, pointed to achievements made in the previous session and the various programs aimed at building bridges of dialogue and cooperation between Arab culture and the rest of the world.

For his part, Director General of ALECSO, Dr. Mohammad Ould Omar, expressed hope that this meeting would be a prominent milestone for work that enhances the role and status of the organization to continue its missions.

Kuwait's delegation to the conference included Acting Undersecretary of Ministry of Education Mansour Al-Daihani and acting secretary general of Kuwait National Commission for Education, Science, and Culture Ali Dashti. (end)

