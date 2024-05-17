Diamond Stocks Added To Watch List - (ASX: GIB) (LSE: GEMD) (LSE: KDR) (LSE: PDL)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector.

The newest diamond mining companies are ASX and LSE listed.

The latest zinc company is looking to develop property in the NW Territories of Canada, while the newest iron ore companies operate in Australia and Quebec Canada.

Investor Ideas is always on the hunt for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Gibb River Diamonds (ASX:GIB ) owns the Ellendale Diamond Project in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The Ellendale Project has been one of the world's largest diamond producers in the past, with previous operators reporting a combined market capitalisation of over $690 million in 2006 on leases now largely held by GIB. Ellendale's production included the annual supply of over 50% of the world's Fancy Yellow diamonds, which were the subject of a special marketing agreement between former operators and Tiffany & Co. The Company's aim is to enable the re-establishment of diamond mining at Ellendale.

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD ) owns the Letseng diamond mine in Lesotho and the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, with Head Offices in the United Kingdom and Sales and Marketing capabilities in Belgium and Innovation Solutions in Cyprus. The Letseng mine is renowned for its production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest average dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC (LSE:KDR ) has an established diamond exploration and development programme in Finland, together with an active exploration programme for nickel, copper and platinum group metals in Northern Ireland.

Petra Diamonds Limited (LSE:PDL ) is the world's third largest producer of rough diamonds by value, supplying these rare and precious gemstones to the Jewellery industry safely and to the highest ethical standards.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE:SLZ ) is a company that aims to unlock the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, a historic site rich in zinc, lead, and copper, situated in Canada's Northwest Territories. This property, found to the south of the Great Slave Lake and east of the Pine Point project, was initially developed post-World War II. However, it was abandoned in 1952 due to the collapse of zinc and lead prices after the war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is confident in its abilities to develop this project and significantly enhance the historic potential of the property

Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX ) is an independent Australian producer of high quality direct shipping grade iron ore products with assets in the Kimberley and Mid West regions of Western Australia.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTC:LBRMF ) through its majority owned subsidiaries Labrador Iron Mines Limited ("LIM") and Schefferville Mines Inc. ("SMI"), owns extensive iron ore resources in the central part of the Labrador Trough region, one of the major iron ore producing regions in the world, centered near the town of Schefferville, Quebec. LIM's current focus is on planning activities related to the development of its Houston Project and, subject to securing development financing, LIM is positioned to resume project development and production of direct shipping iron ore from the Houston deposits at the earliest opportunity. In the three-year period of 2011, 2012 and 2013 LIM produced a total of 3.6 million dry metric tonnes of iron ore, all of which was sold in 23 cape-size shipments into the China spot market.

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (ASX:PLG ) tenure and key infrastructure located at Cockatoo Island provide the Company with a real time and cost advantage in its commercial efforts in a location which historically has hosted one of the world's highest grade iron ore deposits. Pearl Gull is undertaking a high impact exploration program in an area of known mineralisation where the Company's exploration interpretation of the geology is strongly supported by historical data. Pearl Gull is targeting the establishment of iron ore resources and ultimately the definition of iron ore reserves and has assembled a talented board and team to action the Company's strategy.

For the avid Mining Stock Investors - Check out our free comprehensive directory of Mining Stocks Mining Stocks Directory

Stay up to date on current mining sector news at Gold_Stocks/ and Get News Alerts on Mining Stocks

Check out the Exploring Mining podcast by Investor Ideas for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts. We're proud to have been recognized as number 1 in the top 30 Mining Podcasts to listen to in 2024 by Feedspot based on a review of thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers & freshness. Host Cali Van Zant interviews CEO's and analysts to give you insight into the sector. Stay ahead of the game with Exploring Mining.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.