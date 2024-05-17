Mining Stocks In Play - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) Gains On Core Assay Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX: PMET ) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA), a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure.

The stock is trading up on core assay results, currently trading at $9.62, up 1.12 .gaining 13.18%. The stock had a day's high of $9.70.

Patriot Battery announced the next batch of core assay results for drill holes completed in 2024 at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O inferred1, is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all‐weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

Darren L. Smith, Vice President of Exploration for the Company comments, "Another round of CV5 core assays from our infill program and it continues to deliver to expectations. Coupled with the new high-grade discovery at CV13, the 2024 winter program's results continue to demonstrate the quality and scale on show at Corvette."

"It's been a huge effort from the team to progress what was a very large-scale drill program over the last 6-8 months. Through their efforts, all drilling up until our recent seasonal break, including the previously highlighted CV13 high-grade discovery, will make it into the upcoming resource update", added Mr. Smith.

Highlights

Continued strong lithium mineralization over wide intervals from infill drilling at CV5.

122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O, including 35.8 m at 2.15% Li2O (CV24-405).

71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O, including 14.2 m at 3.15% Li2O (CV24-435).

68.7 m at 1.56% Li2O and 22.5 m at 1.04% Li2O (CV24-414).

74.9 m at 1.28% Li2O, including 28.1 m at 2.28% Li2O (CV24-423A).

53.0 m at 1.22% Li2O, including 25.0 m at 1.65% Li2O (CV24-450).

News:

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory and the Exploring Mining Podcast

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.