(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) London Climate Technology Show 2024 Returns For Third Edition at ExCeL London



LONDON, May 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the resounding success of its previous editions, the highly anticipated London Climate Technology Show is poised to make its triumphant return to ExCeL London from November 27-28, 2024.







As a premier platform for advancing the global net zero economy transition, the London Climate Technology Show 2024 promises to feature latest technology and

innovative disruptions aimed at addressing the global climate crisis a dedicated focus on steering the transition towards a net-zero future, this edition will spotlight brilliant minds and leading companies esteemed for shaping a sustainable future with robust policies, collaborative ideas and groundbreaking technologies.

#CTS24 builds upon the strong foundation of its earlier editions and this year, the event aims to welcome over 6000+ attendees, 100+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers, 100+ associations and media partners and hundreds of journalists from across the world. The event will be an ideal place to connect, converge & collaborate with important industry players and get unparalleled insights into green tech innovations, effective decarbonisation strategies, and emerging business opportunities within the sector.

Adding on to its previous editions, #CTS24 amplifies its impact with dynamic multi-track conferences on Net Zero & Sustainability, AgriTech, EcoFunds, Carbon Capture, Built Environment, Climate Tech Innovation, Energy Evolution, and Carbon Markets. The conference will feature a stellar speaker lineup and content driven agenda,

allowing

participants to gain invaluable insights into the urgent need for collaborative global efforts to effectively tackle climate challenges head-on. Complementing the main program, #CTS24 will host engaging side events such as startup acceleration programs,workshops, etc fostering further opportunities for learning and collaboration.

Furthermore, the event will feature an immersive exhibition that will offer a dynamic platform for companies to showcase their innovative solutions and technological advancements in the field of sustainability. With an aim to gather thousands of industry professionals, #CTS24 will offer an opportunity for exhibitors to meet business partners in a highly engaging conducive environment. Moreover, the event is a right place for startups to present their ideas/offerings to the VCs and find the right investment for their business. This initiative aims to provide vital support for sustainable endeavours, thereby accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly technologies and practices.

The third edition of London Climate Technology Show is poised to

break records on multiple fronts, from the scale of conference participation and exhibitions to the wider

breadth of content, surpassing all previous milestones. Join us for an unforgettable experience that promises to ignite your passion and fuel your commitment to building a sustainable future. For more information and to register for the event, please visit:

About the 3rd Annual London Climate Technology Show 2024 (CTS24)

Helping accelerate the global net zero economy transition, the London Climate Technology Show is the most sought after exhibition & conference focused on the fast developing climate technology value chain, where stakeholders from across the world assemble to experience two days of high value content and unparalleled business opportunities.

The London Climate Technology Show aims to be the largest climate technology exhibition and conference in the world for advancing the global net zero economy transition and shaping a sustainable future with ground breaking and collaborative technologies.

Aiming to accelerate the achievement of the goals outlined in the Net Zero pledges internationally, the event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, sustainability experts, and innovators to showcase the latest sustainability tech and drive the transition to a low carbon economy.

Building on two years of tremendous success, the globally acclaimed exhibition & conference will once again offer best-of-its-kind networking platform for governments, individuals and businesses of all sizes to showcase disruptive sustainability solutions to mitigate the climate crisis, help gain invaluable knowledge on green tech innovations & effective decarbonisation strategies accelerating the transition. At the core of the London Climate Technology Show is a shared mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, net-zero future.

Madhiya Nabi

PR and Communications Manager

Email Address: ...

Contact Number: +44 20 3287 8878