(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) CITIC Telecom CPC's Innovation Excellence Honored with 2 Innovation Awards AIGC-Blockchain Integrated Solutions Enhances Copyright Protection

AI Databank Revolutionizes Big Data Management and Analysis

ICT-MiiND(TM) MarketPlace Platform Unleashes a New Experience with Intelligent Solutions



HONG KONG, May 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce that its two AI-driven Innovative solutions " AIGC-Blockchain Integrated Solutions " and "AI Databank” have honored with two innovation awards from industry contests in Mainland China and Asia Pacific respectively. These two awards affirm CITIC Telecom CPC's“Innovation Never Stops” vision and pursuit of excellence, showcasing the outstanding achievements of its innovation team in DICT technologies, while demonstrating its“AI+ Cloud Network Security” integrated platform capabilities, staying ahead of the curve with its international strategic position.

The 2 industry awards areï1⁄4š



AIGC-Blockchain Integrated Solutions won“XuperCore Open Source Blockchain Innovation Competition – Second Prize in Innovation Application Challenge” AI Databank is honored by“CW Innovation Awards APAC 2024” organized by Computer Weekly

Mr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of Information Technology Services and Data Science of CITIC Telecom CPC, said,“We are honored to receive these two innovation awards in recognition of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and developing excellent solutions. The awards are also a testament to our team's dedication to innovation, deep expertise, perseverance, and determination to breakthrough and transform cutting-edge concepts into innovative solutions, while integrating AI elements into enterprise solutions to redefine technologies and optimize“Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security” services. As a pioneer in embracing the DNA of innovation and DICT technologies, CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to foster its commitment to technological innovation, enhance its core competitiveness, empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey through the“Go Global” and“Attract Foreign Investment” strategy, creating values for customers, driving them towards achieving high-quality development.”

AI Empowers Copyright Protection - Blockchain-based AIGC Multimedia Digital Watermarking Solution

CITIC Telecom CPC's Research and Development team participated in XuperCore Open Source Blockchain Innovation Competition jointly organized by OpenAtom Foundation, Industry and Information Technology Department of Jiangsu and Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, clinching the second prize in Innovation Application Challenge with its AIGC-Blockchain Integrated Solutions. This provincial competition requires participating teams to apply blockchain scenarios in their innovative solutions as submission entries. CITIC Telecom CPC integrates blockchain and digital watermarking technologies to develop a copyright protection solution for AI Generative Content (AIGC) works, providing highly-efficient and reliable solutions for AIGC's copyright management and regulatory compliance needs.

Enhances Copyright Protection and Monitoring Capabilities to Address Local Compliance Requirements

With the rapid development of AIGC applications, the demand for copyright protection, data privacy and regulatory compliance has increased around the world. Several countries and industries have formulated and proposed different policies on AI generative content. AIGC-Blockchain Integrated Solutions utilize the uniqueness of Nonce value in blockchain transactions to generate digital watermarks and embed it into AIGC works to enable the decoupling of copyright information and digital watermark being recorded in blockchain while interoperating with each other to ensure copyright protection and fast tracking. This solution has broad applications particularly for AI generative multimedia content platforms, supporting multiple types of AI generative works (photos, videos, audios, etc.) and facilitating quick copyright certification as well as improving monitoring efficiency. The solution can also work with smart assistants to record and limit data access through smart contracts on blockchain, raising the security and credibility of large models.

AI Empowers Real-time Data Analysis - AI Databank Boosts Efficiency of Data Management, Analysis and Report Generation

As a revolutionary solution, CITIC Telecom CPC's AI Databank leverages a powerful AI platform to

address the pressing need for efficient data management, analysis and report generation. This solution simplifies report generation, optimizes resource allocation, and saves a lot of time and costs, providing an integrated platform across industries to formulate more effective and precise operations strategies.

Not only does AI Databank integrate fragmented data from various business systems (such as CRM and ERP) to provide data management and report generation functions, it also utilizes advanced large-scale language model technology to implement intelligent analysis and mining of data. Users can efficiently interact with the platform, swiftly retrieving data through dialog-based data queries facilitated with the Intelligent Report Assistant powered by natural language processing.

The platform provides users and management with different dimensions of business data queries, which include raw data queries and various data charts for precise analysis. AI Databank can also generate associated questions based on user questions to increase the efficiency of data retrieval and analysis, enabling users and management to have in-depth research on data trends and risk analysis, and making accurate deployment and marketing strategies. In the future, the platform will be simultaneously integrated with external systems to collect more big data and effectively provide customer profile analysis, helping frontline sales teams better understand customer needs and preferences.

ICT-MiiNDTM MarketPlace Unleashes a New Experience with Intelligent Solutions

CITIC Telecom CPC has been committed to empower enterprises to create an "Intelligence

Operations Journey" by providing intelligent solutions to assist their business development and

enhance competitive advantages. New digital platform "ICT-MiiNDTM MarketPlace" is launched by CITIC Telecom CPC to allow customers to further explore different intelligent solutions. The platform

provides different solutions powered by big data, AI, blockchain and other technologies, helping

enterprises achieve digital and intelligent transformation in an efficient way. The unique experience of the platform inspires

customers to explore innovative thinking in every aspect of their operational journey and unlock hidden potentials in operational efficiency and cost optimization.

ICT-MiiNDTM MarketPlace provides technical demonstrations and scenarios of various intelligent

innovative solutions in four major categories:



Natural Language Processing (NLP): Voice Recognition, Key Message Informaton Extraction, Smart Data Analysis Assistant

Computer Vision: Facial Recognition, Travelling Invoice Recognition

Network Security: AI Security Toolbox, AI Information Security Situational Awareness Platform & AI Security Visualization Solution Operational Research: AI Rostering, AI Equipment Predictive Maintenance, AR Remote Hand Service, Intelligent Data Analysis Application

Mr. Ivan Lee added, “AI+ Cloud Network Security is the key focus area of CITIC Telecom CPC. Our Research and Development team leverages AI technologies and cloud network security capabilities to innovate a wide range of intelligent solutions and provide seamless experience and scalable architecture to accelerate digital transformation across industries, creating a profound impact and value for both industries and the community.”

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECTTM private network solutions, TrustCSITM information security solutions, DataHOUSETM cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUDTM cloud computing solutions.

With the motto“Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.

With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises.

We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit



Media Contacts:

Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

(852) 2170 7536

Email:

...