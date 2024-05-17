Qatar Weather: Hot Daytime With Slight Dust, Strong Wind Tomorrow, May 18

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Hot weather during the day continues in Qatar tomorrow, Saturday, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), adding that slight dust is expected at places at times.

QMD also warns of expected strong wind and high sea waves, calling on public to exercise caution and avoid marine activities. Offshore, wave height can go up to 7 feet.

The temperature tomorrow is expected to range between 28°C and 38°C. The maximum temperature recorded today is 43°C at Abu Samra area.

Wind inshore travels northwesterly at a speed of 6 to 16 knots, gusting to 24 knots at places at times.

QMD advises the public to stay updated on weather updates through official sources or the Q Weather app.

Coral reef bleaching near record level globally because of 'crazy' ocean heat: Experts

Read Also