PM Modi To Visit Odisha On May 19 For Election Campaigning

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha again on May 19 to further intensify the election campaigning of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

"PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar at around 7 p.m. on May 19. He is likely to have an hour-long meeting with senior leaders over election-related and other issues at the state headquarters here in the evening.

"On May 20, he will first perform darshan of Lord Jagannath and later hold a roadshow at the Badadanda (Grand Street) of Puri. PM Modi will later leave for Angul where he is scheduled to address a public gathering. He will then address another election meeting at Cuttack before returning to Bhubaneswar," said Odisha unit BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday.

Meanwhile, the SPG officials held discussions with the commissionerate police and other police personnel regarding security arrangements.

This is the third visit of PM Modi to Odisha for the election campaigning in the last 15 days.

He has so far addressed five big public rallies at different constituencies and also held a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar city.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4.