The Crypto Market Is Ready To Grow Further

The crypto market cooled off on Thursday afternoon, but on Friday morning, buyers stepped up again, bringing capitalisation back to levels from the day before at $2.39 trillion. Strong growth was followed by rapid profit-taking, which is a necessary part of healthy growth, suggesting a high chance of continued gains in the coming days.

Bitcoin was pulling back towards $65K on Thursday but is already trying to regain its footing above $66K on Friday morning. If cryptocurrencies get support from the global risk appetite on Friday, Bitcoin could exceed $70K over the weekend. A test of the $71K-$74K highs area, in our view, could happen as early as early next week, triggering a new episode of FOMO.

Solana has been revived, adding over 10% in less than three days. On Thursday, the coin managed to break out of the $125-155 consolidation range. The day before, it consolidated above the 50-day moving average. Potentially, this opens the way to $200, and this is a case where altcoins are moving better than Bitcoin.